Photos | Paulo Costa trolls former opponent Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281: “Gyno is back!”

Paulo Costa has accused Israel Adesanya of having gyno again heading into his UFC 281 main event this weekend.

On Saturday night, Israel Adesanya will collide with Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden. He’ll do so as the UFC middleweight champion, a title he’s held for over three years now.

In that time, he’s faced a lot of tough opponents – but perhaps one of his most bitter rivals was Paulo Costa.

The two men simply didn’t like one another and at UFC 253, it was Adesanya who secured the finish and the victory.

One point of note, though, was that ‘Stylebender’ appeared to be suffering from gynecomastia.

There are many causes for this with one being steroid use, although Adesanya has refuted such a claim.

With some pointing out that Adesanya’s issue has allegedly returned, Costa took to social media in order to mock his former foe.

Gyno is back! 💪 fight weeak! pic.twitter.com/3wf6egd4VB — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) November 8, 2022

“Gyno is back! Fight weeak!”

Adesanya battles away

In a lot of ways, Israel Adesanya will feel like he doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. He’s been the king of the mountain for so long now and in the eyes of many, he hasn’t actually done anything wrong.

Of course, if he shows up on fight night with this issue still present, questions are going to be raised.

The primary focus, though, will be on seeing off the challenge of Alex Pereira at the world’s most famous arena.

‘Poatan’ is the definition of a tough, intimidating opponent, and that much is obvious. He’s already beaten Adesanya twice before in kickboxing, and he’s certainly capable of doing the same in MMA.

Are you excited to see Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira? What do you think about Paulo Costa’s accusations? Will we ever see Costa get a rematch against the champion? Let us know your opinion down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

