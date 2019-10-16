Paulie Malignaggi mocks Conor McGregor amid comeback talk

Paulie Malignaggi has mocked Conor McGregor’s boxing ability after being questioned about the Irishman’s future in the sport.

Malignaggi, who is riding a bare knuckle boxing defeat to McGregor’s close friend Artem Lobov, has been attempting to secure a fight with the MMA superstar for a few years now. Their feud dates back all the way to the build-up for Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr., which is still known for being the most lucrative fight in combat sports history.

Malignaggi trained with McGregor and soon after, a clip of him being dropped was released to the public which created quite the rivalry between the two.

When asked about what he thought regarding the possibility of boxing promoter Eddie Hearn bringing McGregor back into boxing, Malignaggi had the following to say.

‘WHO WOULD McGREGOR BOX?’ ‘THE GUY WHO SOLD ME THESE NUTS… OR MAYBE THE GUY WHO SOLD ME THIS WATER!’ 😭@PaulMalignaggi shares his thoughts on @EddieHearn potentially bringing @TheNotoriousMMA back to Boxing… Via @Umar_iFL pic.twitter.com/GA2wgJ3pwq — iFL TV™ (@IFLTV) October 15, 2019

“Eddie is a real genius businessman, a really smart businessman. So if he’s got an ace up his sleeve I wouldn’t be surprised. I just don’t think Conor McGregor can box. You’d probably have to get him the guy that sold me these nuts [to fight]. Or the guy who sold me this water, or this juice. That’s a few wins right there. He can’t fight, he’s not a boxer.”

Malignaggi was then asked about whether or not he’d still consider the possibility of fighting McGregor himself.

“I’ll fight him with one hand, bro. I just beat up his boy with one hand. You don’t want that fight. We could do it, but I don’t really think it’s a realistic possibility,” he said.

Nobody really knows what Conor McGregor’s future looks like inside of the ring or Octagon, but one thing is for sure: this old foe of his isn’t going to let up anytime soon, and the more they both talk, the more likely this fight will actually become.

Does a fight between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi still interest you?

