Opening betting odds released for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre

Although the fight is not officially booked, it hasn’t stopped the sportsbooks from opening up the betting odds for a potential superfight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

After St-Pierre confirmed yesterday that he was willing to fight Nurmagomedov for the right price, the online sportsbook Bovada opened up the betting line for the fight.

Here it is, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

Khabib Nurmagomedov -400

Georges St. Pierre +300

In other words, a $400 bet on Nurmagomedov would win you $100. On the other hand, a $100 bet on GSP would win you $300.

It’s certainly not surprising to see Nurmagoedov open as the favorite for this potential matchup. After all, he is unbeaten at 28-0 in his career and only just turned 31. He has dominated nearly every opponent he’s come across inside the Octagon and seems to be getting better and better every time we see him fight. In his last outing at UFC 242, he steamrolled Dustin Poirier for a submission victory in Abu Dhabi.

At the same time, it’s surprising to see Nurmagomedov as this much of a heavy favorite. Although St-Pierre is 38 now and hasn’t fought since 2017, he’s still one of the greatest — if not the greatest — fighters in mixed martial arts history. St-Pierre hasn’t lost since a 2007 shocking TKO loss to Matt Serra and is currently on a 13-fight win streak. After voluntarily giving up the UFC welterweight title and sitting out between 2013 and 2017, St-Pierre returned and defeated Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. He then gave up that belt, too.

Again, a potential fight between St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov is not confirmed and it’s likely that Nurmagomedov is going to fight Tony Ferguson in his next title defense. But if the UFC can get the numbers right and coax St-Pierre out of retirement, there’s no doubt the St-Pierre vs. Nurmagomedov matchup would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history, and one that could potentially have a record-setting handle at the sportsbooks as well.

Who is your money on in a potential superfight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre?