Artem Lobov willing to rematch Paulie Malignaggi in boxing

Earlier this year, arch enemies Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi stepped through the ropes to battle in a bare knuckle boxing match. In the end, the mixed martial arts veteran Lobov won this fight by decision, although the former boxing champ Malignaggi — and a good portion of viewers — felt the judges got it wrong.

Given the controversy surrounding this fight, and the lingering beef between the two stars, Lobov says he’s willing to rematch Malignaggi in the boxing ring. The Russian-born Irishman suggested the fight could occur on the undercard of the upcoming rematch between YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, which will air on DAZN on November 9.

“I’ve heard that he hasn’t stopped complaining, but if he wants another go, I would be more than willing,” Lobov told The Mac Life recently (h/t MMA Junkie). “Let’s do it again. He can try it again. I wouldn’t mind getting my hands on him and giving a few more digs. It’s something that I don’t think I would ever get sick of, so why not? Or if he doesn’t want to do it in the bare-knuckle, we can do it straight up boxing. Why not? Maybe me and him could be another fight, this time a real fight on the Logan Paul and KSI card.”

“There are some boxers on there, as well. That card is making a lot of noise, and I need some real fights, a legit fight, and me and Paulie would be that fight. We can box on that card easily.”

While Lobov would welcome a boxing match with Malignaggi, he says he also intends to fight bare knuckle this fall.

“I will be fighting either end of November or early December, and it will be bare-knuckle,” Lobov said. “All the details will be released very soon because we’re still working at the moment on where it’s going to take place. We’re trying very hard to make it in Boston. I would absolutely love to put on a show for the Irish-Americans. What a great city that, is and I have a few Irish fighters in mind that could share the card with me.”

Would you be interested in seeing Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi fight again, this time with gloves on?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/24/2019.