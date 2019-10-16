Dominick Reyes doubts Chris Weidman’s chin ahead of UFC Boston

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes has revealed that he does not believe Chris Weidman’s chin will hold up when the two men clash in the main event of UFC Boston this Friday night.

Reyes (11-0) is coming into this fight off the back of a controversial split decision win over Volkan Oezdemir in London, which cast a shadow of doubt over his ability to be the next man to challenge Jon Jones. Weidman (14-4), on the other hand, will be making his debut at light heavyweight after losing four of his last five fights at middleweight – all via knockout.

Now, with the fight being two days away, it’s clear to see that Reyes is about as confident as he’s ever been.

“That’s the question we all have. Will his chin hold up? I don’t think it will,” Reyes said (transcript via MMAJunkie). “He’s been in some real wars, man – a lot of wars. These fights aren’t just like quick fights. He’s not getting quick knockouts.

“He’s fighting, he’s bleeding, he’s getting shots. Every shot takes a little bit off your energy bar. … He’s getting knocked out, so I’m going to capitalize on that.”

Weidman seems to be incredibly focused on the task at hand later on this week, whereas Reyes is about as calm and laid back as they come in Boston. While that could just be a state of confidence, it’s clear to see that he isn’t at all worried about the risks that are posed by the former middleweight champion.

With Luke Rockhold recently making the jump up from middleweight to light heavyweight for a similar reason to Weidman, it certainly seems as if the need for a move to a higher weight class is growing all throughout the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Now, it’s just a case of seeing whether or not the man that dethroned Anderson Silva can shock the world yet again.

