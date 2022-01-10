Paddy Pimblett unloads on Diego Sanchez for calling him a clown: “You’re the laughing stock of this whole sport”

Paddy Pimblett has issued a fiery response to Diego Sanchez, this after ‘The Nightmare’ dubbed him a clown on social media.

The heated exchange occurred on Instagram after Sanchez commented on Paddy’s post with a clown emoji. Check out the photo below courtesy of @theufcbaddy on Twitter:

Come at the king….. you best not miss 🤭 @DiegoSanchezUFC pic.twitter.com/PRkzSsmaYs — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) January 9, 2022

“Diego Sanchez, lad are you really trying to call me a clown?! Go and get brainwashed by that Fabia dude again like he’s your cult leader you dumb mother f*cker. You’re the laughing stock of this whole sport! Ever talk shit about me again you f*cking has been – I slap your ass up.” – Pimblett replied to Sanchez’s clown emoji.

Paddy Pimblett made his Octagon debut back in September of 2021, where scored a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini. The former Cage Warriors champion, Pimblett (17-3 MMA), not only garnered a barrage of new fans with his performance at UFC Vegas 36, but also walked away with a $50k bonus.

‘The Baddy’ recently expressed interest in having a fight with Jared Gordon at UFC London. However, nothing has been made official by Dana White and company at the time of this article.

As for Diego Sanchez (30-13 MMA), the former UFC title challenger recently booked a 165lbs fight with Kevin Lee which will occur under the Eagle FC banner this coming March.

‘The Nightmare’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall, his most recent effort resulting in a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews at UFC 253.

What do you think of the recent exchange between Paddy Pimblett and Diego Sanchez? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!