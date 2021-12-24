Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez set for March 11 in Miami

Former UFC standouts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez will collide under the Eagle FC banner on March 11 in Miami, Florida.

The former interim lightweight title challenger, Lee (18-7 MMA), was recently let go by Dana White and company after suffering setbacks in four of his final five Octagon appearances.

Shortly following his release from the UFC, Kevin Lee signed a contract with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Eagle FC’ to compete in the promotions new 165lbs weight class.

While his first EFC opponent was not officially announced on the day of his signing, ‘The MoTown Phenom’ did hint his promotional debut would come against Diego Sanchez.

“They spoke to me about Diego Sanchez, so I might go ahead and do that one… The first Ultimate Fighter is known for putting on great fights, he’s going to go out there swinging and you know you’ll get a great fight out of him,” Kevin Lee told Cole Shelton of BJPENN.com. “He’s not afraid to fight anybody, it just makes a lot of sense, it makes sense for him, it makes sense for me. We’ll probably get that one done.”

This afternoon Lee took to his official Instagram account where he announced that his rumored fight with Sanchez was now set for March 11.

“Christmas came early this year! Contract signed. I’m fighting the first ever Ultimate Fighter on March 11th in Miami #EagleFC“ – Lee captioned the post.

Diego Sanchez last competed at UFC 253 in September of 2020, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jake Matthews. The former UFC lightweight title challenger, Sanchez (30-13 MMA), has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

‘The Nightmare’, who just finished recovering from a long and grueling battle with COVID-19 and Pneumonia, provided the following update to his fans.

“Happy and Healthy. Thanks be to God!”

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez clash under the ‘Eagle FC’ banner on March 11 in Miami? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!