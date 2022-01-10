Kamaru Usman clarifies the “choke and kill yourself” comments he sent to followers on social media

UFC champion Kamaru Usman has clarified the “choke and kill yourself” comments he sent to haters on social media.

The reigning welterweight kingpin, Usman (20-1 MMA), recently shared some strong words for his followers on Snapchat, which included: “choke and kill yourself”.

See below:

“Whomever you are watching my story please choke yourself. 2022 just started and your life is centered around others. Better yet, KILL YOURSELF. HAVE FUN WATCHING MY LIFE & NOT YOURS!!” – Kamaru Usman wrote.

A few hours later, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ returned to social media where he clarified those remarks, suggesting his words were only meant for specific individuals spreading negativity on his profile.

“Let me clear this up. I know that was tough. Hey, it was 4am in the morning, which is a little slizurp’d. And obviously I typed it the wrong way. Let me rephrase this. For that hater, you know who you are. That particular haters, one of you or maybe two of you, that keeps watching my story so you could have something to say with hate on. Choke yourself, this is me saying it now choke yourself. But for the rest of my fans, my actual real fans, I love and appreciate you guys. I always have and always will.”

Kamaru Usman most recently competed at November’s UFC 268 event, where for the second time in his career he defeated Colby Covington to successfully defend his welterweight world title.

The victory marked Usman’s nineteenth in a row, a streak which includes five straight title defenses.

Who would you like to see Kamaru Usman fight his next time out? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!