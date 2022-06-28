Paddy Pimblett responds to grappling challenge from Dillon Danis: “Why u gettin Conor to send u pictures of his money u silly sausage”

Paddy Pimblett has taken a shot at Dillon Danis.

Danis, a training partner of Conor McGregor and a Bellator fighter, took to Twitter to offer Pimblett a deal to grapple him. The two would put money in an escrow and the winner takes all.

hey @theufcbaddy we both put up 75k each in escrow and do a grappling match winner takes all you in? pic.twitter.com/OjBIMKOcwW — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) June 28, 2022

“hey @theufcbaddy we both put up 75k each in escrow and do a grappling match winner takes all you in?,” Danis wrote on Twitter.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

To no surprise, Pimblett was quick to respond and blasted Danis for his request. He also took a shot at him for his relationship with McGregor.

Why u gettin Conor to send u pictures of his money u silly sausage 🤣 stop embarrassing urself! Why wud I grapple with u? I’ll punch ur fucking head in for u if I see u ya soft cunt https://t.co/bba6uLPPZj — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) June 28, 2022

“Why u gettin Conor to send u pictures of his money u silly sausage stop embarrassing urself! Why wud I grapple with u? I’ll punch ur fucking head in for u if I see u ya soft cunt,” Pimblett responded to Danis.

Although Danis is offering Pimblett a grappling match, it doesn’t seem that the Brit is too interested in it. If it does happen the lead-up would be full of trash-talking but at this point, it doesn’t seem likely that it will happen.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Paddy Pimblett (18-3) is set to return on July 23 against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London in his third UFC fight. In his debut, he scored a KO win over Luigi Vendramini and he followed that up with a first-round submission win over Kazula Vargas.

Dillon Danis (2-0) has not fought since June of 2019 when he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round at Bellator 222 and in his debut he submitted Kyle Walker at Bellator 198. However, he has not fought since but always takes jabs at other fighters to stay in the news as right now there has been no word on if or when he will return to the Octagon.

What do you make of Paddy Pimblett blasting Dillon Danis after he offered him a grappling match?