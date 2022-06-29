Jake Paul slams Tommy Fury for being denied entry into the U.S.: “Admit ur a scared little b***h”

Jake Paul has ripped Tommy Fury for being denied entry into the United States.

Paul and Fury were supposed to have a press conference in New York on Wednesday to promote their August 6 fight. The fight is one that was supposed to happen last December but Fury had to pull out due to an injury and now the Brit was denied entry into the U.S. which has put their fight in jeopardy.

“So I just want to come on here and set the record straight before anyone else tries to. Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out,” Fury said in a video about why he couldn’t go to the press conference to promote his fight against Paul. “As soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a homeland security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know. I can stand here and say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I am not allowed to travel to the USA. Like I say I’ve been training for a fight for this whole time, and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

After Tommy Fury took to Twitter to announce he was denied, Jake Paul took to social media to blast the Brit. He says he will do everything in his power to not let him weasel out of the fight again.

Tommy, no matter how hard u try to get out of this fight, I’m going 2 do everything in my power 2 not let u weasel ur way out. My team & my partners have made it clear the steps u need to take 2 solve ur latest excuse. Take them or admit ur a scared little bitch. #TommyFumbles — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 28, 2022

As of right now, the fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is still on for August 6 at Madison Square Garden. But, time is running out for Fury to figure out the problem and get into the United States.

Do you think Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will happen?

