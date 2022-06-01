Jordan Leavitt explains why he’s “a bit offended” to be fighting Paddy Pimblett at UFC London

Jordan Leavitt says he was a bit offended when he got the offer to face Paddy Pimblett at UFC London.

Leavitt, who’s currently 3-1 in the UFC, wasn’t sure who would be next for him but he was surprised when he was offered Pimblett. According to ‘The Monkey King,’ he says he thought Pimblett was getting easy fights to build his record up in the UFC. With that, he says he was surprised he was the opponent as he doesn’t think he is an easy fight for anyone.

“Honestly, I was a bit offended because he’s been kind of picking fights that are easy. I’m like, I must have looked really bad in my last fight to get this fight, so very flattered, kind of offended, but also excited,” Leavitt said to The Schmo.

Although Leavitt says he’s a bit offended to get the fight, he is eager to test his skills against Pimblett. He knows the Brit is super talented on the ground just like him, so he’s expecting a very awkward fight that likely goes the distance.

But, the excitement for Jordan Leavitt is to silence the crowd and do his usual post-fight twerk and dance moves when he wins.

“I’m kind of excited because they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight. They’re probably gonna riot when I twerk on them, so I’m excited,” Leavitt said. “I’m really excited to meet him, I think he’s hilarious, I think the fight’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued to see how it’s gonna go.”

Leavitt is coming off a split decision win over Trey Ogden last time out while also submitting Matt Sayles. His only loss in the UFC was a decision loss to Claudio Puelles after knocking out Matt Wiman in his UFC debut.

Who do you think will win at UFC London, Jordan Leavitt or Paddy Pimblett?

