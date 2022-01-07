Paddy Pimblett on Dustin Poirier: “Lad, if Oliveira can do that to you Dustin, I can”

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett believes he could submit Dustin Poirier in a similar manner to Charles Oliveira.

Ever since arriving in the UFC last year, Paddy Pimblett hasn’t been afraid to make some noise. From his knockout win over Luigi Vendramini to his cocky persona, “The Baddy” is someone that plenty of folks are going to be keeping an eye on throughout 2022.

His speciality is his ability to get to the back of his opponent and submit them and during a recent appearance on Michael Bisping’s podcast, Pimblett suggested that he could finish Dustin Poirier in the same way that Charles Oliveira did back at UFC 269.

“I went with Poirier over Oliveira. And lad, after watching that fight as well, I’m watching that thinking, ‘Lad, if Oliveira can do that to you Dustin, I can.’ It’s mad like, when you watch (it), MMA math doesn’t work, but when you watch fights, you’re just like, ‘Wow, if he can do that and get in that position, then f***ing I can.’”

Quotes via MMA News

While Pimblett is confident in his abilities, he also isn’t going to get too far ahead of himself.

The Scouser has already noted that in order for him to start taking on top 15 guys, he needs an increase in pay – taking a page out of Sean O’Malley’s book.

Either way, with UFC London being right around the corner, we probably aren’t going to have to wait too long before seeing this enigma back in the Octagon.

Do you believe that Paddy Pimblett would be able to submit Dustin Poirier? Who do you think would be the right opponent for him to face in his next UFC fight? What are the odds he challenges for a title one day? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!