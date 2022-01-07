Sean Strickland details his interactions with Muslims and Christians: “I find the death threats way more entertaining”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has spoken about some of the backlash he’s received for his comments towards various religions.

Over the course of the last few months we’ve seen Sean Strickland come into the spotlight in a big way. His win over Uriah Hall certainly helped but in addition to that, Strickland has made the headlines for a series of remarks he’s made about a variety of different topics.

Some people find him funny but others have questioned whether or not his comments have overstepped the mark. In his most recent series of tweets, the 185-pounder spoke about his interactions with both Christians and Muslims.

I'll make fun of CHRISTIANS and they say "Sean one day Jesus will come in your life and save you, come to church with with me" I make fun of MUSLIMS and it's straight death threats lmao!!! YALL CANT WE ALL JUST GET ALONG LOL!!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 7, 2022

I find the death threats way more entertaining — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 7, 2022

“I’ll make fun of CHRISTIANS and they say “Sean one day Jesus will come in your life and save you, come to church with with me” I make fun of MUSLIMS and it’s straight death threats lmao!!! YALL CANT WE ALL JUST GET ALONG LOL!!!!”

“I find the death threats way more entertaining”

While people like Chael Sonnen have dismissed Strickland’s actions in the past by suggesting he’s actually a nice guy, it doesn’t feel like this trend of behaviour is going to end well for him. Inside the cage he’s one of the most impressive middleweights on the planet but outside of it, he seems to be more focused on getting people riled up on social media.

He looks set to return to the Octagon later this year but before then, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he starts to tone things down – especially on Twitter.

What do you think of some of the things Sean Strickland has said in recent months? Do you believe it could wind up impacting his status as a UFC fighter? Who will he fight next? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!