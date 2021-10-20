Paddy Pimblett says he’s not fighting anyone ranked ‘on the money I’m on’

Paddy Pimblett doesn’t see a reason to fight anyone ranked on his current contract.

Pimblett made his UFC debut back in September and scored a first-round KO over Luigi Vendramini. It was a highlight-reel finish and after the fight, many wondered what would be next for him, with some thinking he would get a ranked opponent, but Pimblett says that will not be the case.

“No, I think they’ll do the opposite,” Pimblett said on the “Anything Goes with James English” podcast (via MMAJunkie). They rushed Till and it’s hindered him where look what they’re doing with O’Malley. Slowly, but surely he’s fighting different people, different people.

“F*ck that, I’m not fighting a top-10 (opponent) on the money I’m on, lad,” Pimblett continued. “Nick Peet (a British journalist) was saying he’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson and, lad, I’d like to see me against Tony Ferguson, but not on the contract I’m on now. F*ck that. Get paid that money to fight Tony Ferguson, lad. Yeah, he’s still one of the best 155’ers in the world, lad. I want f*cking six figures, lad, then I’m fighting him.”

This is not the first time a fighter has said they don’t want to fight a ranked opponent until they get paid more money. Sean O’Malley has been vocal about that, so it appears Pimblett is following in his footsteps.

Paddy Pimblett is 17-3 as a pro and is riding a three-fight winning streak. He is the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion and holds a notable win over Julian Erosa in the UK promotion. When Pimblett will return next is uncertain, and who he will fight is also unknown. Jared Gordon called him out and he did seem interested in the fight, so perhaps that is next for him.

