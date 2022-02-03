Paddy Pimblett explains why he’s “glad” that a UFC fight with Jared Gordon didn’t pan out

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett has explained why his rumoured showdown with Jared Gordon didn’t come to fruition.

In the last few months we’d been hearing speculation that Paddy Pimblett, who knocked out Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut, would be locking horns with Jared Gordon in his next fight. Unfortunately for fans that isn’t going to happen, but Pimblett will still be appearing on the upcoming UFC London card – against Rodrigo Vargas.

Many questions were raised regarding what happened to Pimblett vs Gordon and as it turns out, as per “The Baddy”, the fight was never offered to him.

Facts Jared 👊🏻 neither of us ducked either as the fight was never offered…. But I do believe we will fight in 2022 and I look forward to sharing the cage with you 👌🏻 https://t.co/G7kZeExWhB — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) January 27, 2022

“He (Gordon) never got floated at my team to be honest. No fighter actually got put forward until Rodrigo Vargas. The first opponent I got given was Rodrigo Vargas. But I would have happily fought Jared Gordon, but at the same time, I looked at it and he’s had nine UFC fights. How much money do you think he’s getting? He’s getting a lot more than me, lad. So, thinking about it that way, I’m glad I never ended up fighting Jared Gordon, ’cause I want a better and bigger contract before I fight people like that.”

Quotes via MMA News

Pimblett and Gordon have both suggested they could meet down the road but for the time being, many just want to see what the Scouser can produce at the O2 Arena. We all know he’s going to have an incredible walkout, but getting that second win under his belt will be crucial as his career progresses.

