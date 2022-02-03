Derrick Lewis really appreciates Tai Tuivasa for his KO of Greg Hardy, but he’s still not willing to do a shoey: “My feet smell cheesy”

Derrick Lewis has admitted he isn’t a big fan of Tai Tuivasa’s shoeys – but he did enjoy seeing him knock out Greg Hardy.

At UFC 271 next week, Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa will attempt to move a step closer to a UFC heavyweight title shot as they clash in the PPV’s co-main event. Both men are coming off the back of impressive knockout wins and while Tuivasa has a longer streak, “The Black Beast” has only been beaten once in his last six outings.

Tuivasa’s recent antics have included taking part in his infamous shoey celebration in which he drinks beer from the shoe of a fan, but inside the cage, arguably his most famous victory came when he knocked out Greg Hardy.

In a recent interview, Lewis couldn’t help but comment on both of these events.

“He’s good, man, I like Tai. I really appreciate him knocking out Greg Hardy like he did in his last fight, Greg was talking a lot of trash, so I appreciate him, but I just don’t like the shoey. The beer drinking out of the shoe and all that, what y’all do out there, I don’t like that, that’s nasty! My feet smell cheesy, I don’t know.”

As much fun as both men are with regards to their fight style and personality, all of that will go flying out of the window next weekend. The heavyweight division hasn’t been this exciting in years and the victor of this, especially if it comes via knockout, is going to really vault themselves into contention.

