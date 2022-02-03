Aljamain Sterling responds to fans suggesting he got “beat up” in first fight with Petr Yan: “I won every exchange”

Back in March of 2021 at UFC 259 the bantamweight title was on the line. It was Yan (16-2 MMA) vs Sterling (20-3 MMA) with ‘Funk Master’ winning by disqualification. ‘No Mercy’ was disqualified for landing an illegal knee.
“I won every exchange. You clearly didn’t watch the fight.” Aljamain Sterling took to Twitter responding to fans suggesting he got “beat up”.
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 1, 2022
A Yan vs Sterling 2 is on the books as the co-headliner of UFC 273 on April 9th and is expected to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Sterling/Yan redo has been in the works but delays concerning health issues, injuries and COVID vaccinations had interfered with scheduling the bout. Now official the two will collide at UFC 273.