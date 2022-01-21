Paddy Pimblett set to return to the Octagon at UFC London against Kazula Vargas

Paddy Pimblett will not be fighting Jared Gordon after all.

On Tuesday, Dana White revealed on The Dave Portnoy Show on Barstool, Pimblett was going to return at UFC London on March 19 against Jared Gordon. However, both managers claimed that was not true.

Now, multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that Pimblett will indeed fight at UFC London, but will take on Kazula Vargas instead. MMA Fight Club on Twitter first broke the news.

Paddy Pimblett (17-3), made good of his UFC debut as he knocked out Luigi Vendramini in the first round back in September. The fan-favorite is the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion and is riding a three-fight winning streak. Before joining the UFC, he beat Davide Martinez by submission in the first round, after scoring a first-round TKO win over Decky Dalton.

Pimblett’s losses have come at the hands of Bellator fighter, Soren Bak, ex-UFC fighter, Nad Narimani, and UFC fighter, Cameron Else. The fan-favorite also holds a notable win over Julian Erosa in Cage Warriors.

Kazula Vargas (12-4) picked up his first UFC win back in April as he defeated Zhu Rong at UFC 261. He started out his UFC tenure with a decision loss to Alex da Silva in August of 2019 and followed that up with a DQ loss to Brok Weaver in February of 2020. Prior to signing with the Las Vegas-based promotion, Vargas competed in Combate Americas and on the regional scene beat future UFC fighters, Jordan Williams and Mike De La Torre.

With the addition of Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas, UFC London is as follows:

Tom Aspinall vs. TBD

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden

Elise Reed vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Hadley vs. Allen Nascimento

Who do you think will win at UFC London, Paddy Pimblett or Kazula Vargas?