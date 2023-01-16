Paddy Pimblett expected to be out of action for foreseeable future due to ankle surgery in March

Don’t expect UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett to fight anytime soon.

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since his clash with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December. Despite being a heavy favorite against ‘Flash’, Pimblett faced a lot of adversity. Throughout the majority of the contest, Gordon was seemingly in control.

However, it was the Scouser who moved to 4-0 in the octagon by unanimous decision that night. Many decried the decision as one of the worst in recent memory, with judge Douglas Crosby even coming under heavy fire. Names such as Joe Rogan also voiced their displeasure with Pimblett earning the win.

Since then, Paddy Pimblett has been quiet as to a return. While he’s had no shortage of callouts from names such as Terrance McKinney and Ilia Topuria, nothing has been made official. Despite that, many fans were hoping to see Pimblett added to UFC 286 in March, which is in the U.K.

Sadly, those plans have now been blown up. During a video published on his YouTube channel, Pimblett went to visit the doctor. There, he was informed of the severity of the damage to his ankle, and that he would require surgery in March.

“It looks like you have a small amount of cartilage lost in this bit,” stated Pimblett’s doctor during the YouTube video. “That’s exactly where you’re sore. The other thing you’ve got is all this white stuff here, that’s all fluid. So, that’s what the swelling is. When we look at the ligaments that join your fibula, so you’ve probably got what we call a grade 2 injury to that.”

During the YouTube video, Paddy Pimblett also revealed that the injury occurred in the first kick he landed against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Currently, the timetable for his return is unknown.

