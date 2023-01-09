Terrance McKinney calls to face Paddy Pimblett next: “The way he blocked Jared’s punches with his chin was impressive”

UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney would like to face ‘The Baddy’ next.

‘T Wrecks’ has been out of action since his submission victory over Erick Gonzalez in August. That victory helped spring the 28-year-old back into the win column after suffering his first promotional loss to Drew Dober last March.

The Washington native is seemingly one of the brightest prospects in the 155-pound division. For his next fight, McKinney would like to face Paddy Pimblett. The Scouser is coming off his decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 in December.

However, the win itself was quite controversial, with many, including Joe Rogan, stating that ‘Flash’ deserved the win. As far as McKinney was concerned, he was impressed with Pimblett that night. Specifically, he was impressed with the Brit’s ability to block Gordon’s punches with his fists, as he stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

On a serious note, Terrance McKinney believes he should face ‘The Baddy’ next. While the fight promises to be a thrilling one, Pimblett previously shot down the callout last year. If it does happen, McKinney expects to score a first-round finish.

“Yeah [he impressed me], the way he blocked Jared’s chin is very impressive,” stated Terrance McKinney on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. “That’s crazy [he thought it was a dominant win], he must’ve been hanging out with Sean O’Malley a lot or something. He thinks he’s still undefeated. I think they’ll get it done after this fight, for sure.”

He continued, “And I’m doing him a favor, I’m cutting weight twice super close together, you know. This is his best chance to ever beat me… I’ve been hearing a little bit in the grapevine and I think it’s next. It’s definitely going to be in March, and if I don’t get Paddy, we want a ranked opponent in April. So, let’s go.”

When asked for a prediction, McKinney answered: “Domination everywhere… I see him getting killed, and a lot of people looking sad. UFC, Dana [White] looking sad, me getting a bigger check. I see a lot of good things happening after I take him out in the first round.”

Before Terrance McKinney can think about facing Paddy Pimblett, he has business to tend with. He’s currently slated to face promotional newcomer Ismael Bonfim at UFC 283 later this month.

