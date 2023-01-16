Ciryl Gane responds to critics who believe he will be out-wrestled by Jon Jones at UFC 285: “I’m a little bit more well-rounded (than Ngannou)”

Ciryl Gane is responding to critics who believe he will be out-wrestled by Jon Jones at UFC 285.

It will indeed be Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) vs Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) for the heavyweight title on Saturday, March 5th, 2023 at UFC 285 which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the UFC’s release of former heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA), a new winner has to be crowned and we now know it will either be Gane or Jones.

Gane, 32, last fought in September of last year where he defeated Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) by knockout.

Jones, 35, will be making his most anticipated heavyweight debut after having a 3 year hiatus out of the Octagon. The last time ‘Bones‘ fought was in February of 2020 at UFC 247 where he defeated Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) via unanimous decision.

Gane, speaking with reporters at the UFC Vegas 67 media day had this to say about the upcoming matchup (h/t Sherdog):

“He’s (Jones) going to stay well-rounded. I don’t think he’s going to prove something. I think he just wants to win his fight against me, and I don’t know what is a good way to win against me. Of course, some people like to say my wrestling game is not good because of the fight with Francis, but this is not the case. I was not focused on just that. I’m well-rounded, too. I can imagine a fight where we’re going to stay on the feet and maybe we’re going to try some time to go down.”

It was Ciryl Gane who lost to Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision back in January of 2022 at UFC 270.

Concluding, Gane said:

“I know I’ve got good footwork at first, I think I’m a little bit more well-rounded (than Ngannou). I look a little bit more like Jon Jones. Yes, when you have a big guy that just wants to kill you with one punch, it’s more easier for a guy well-rounded and smart like Jon Jones to manage the situation. Me, also, I am not like that. I like to manage the situation. It’s going to be really good.”

Are you excited to see Ciryl Gane vs Jon Jones at UFC 285? Who will you be betting on to be victorious?

