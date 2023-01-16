Jon Jones’ manager says ‘Bones’ will be “the highest-paid heavyweight” in UFC history when he returns at UFC 285

Jon Jones will be the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history when he makes his return at UFC 285.

On Saturday, it was announced that Jones would be making his heavyweight debut for the vacant title at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. It’s a massive fight for the promotion and ‘Bones’ is getting paid for it as Jones’ manager says he is now the highest-paid heavyweight in history.

“The UFC realizes that Jon Jones is the GOAT. He is a generational talent so they were very much interested in and very much open to working with us and coming to the conclusion of putting together a fair deal which we did here,” Richard Schaefer said on The MMA Hour about Jones’ new deal. “That deal which we made for Jon, makes Jon in the history of the UFC, the highest-paid heavyweight athlete and overall, I think as Hunter mentioned to me, probably the second-highest ever to Conor McGregor. So, it was a long negotiation but it was not a hostile negotiation where both sides stuck their heels in. Both sides wanted to find a way and we found a way and here it is.”

As well, Schaefer says they reworked Jones’ deal instead of signing a new one as Jones had eight fights left anyway. Dana White had said Jones signed a new eight-fight deal, but according to Schaefer, it was rather them just reworking that contract than signing a new one.

Jon Jones (26-1 and one No Contest) hasn’t fought since UFC 247 in February of 2020 when he beat Dominick Reyes by decision. Prior to that, he earned a split decision win over Thiago Santos, and a decision win over Anthony Smith to defend it for the first time since he reclaimed it at UFC 282.

