Paddy Pimblett admits to having an eating disorder: “People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat”

Paddy Pimblett is admitting to having an eating disorder.

Paddy Pimblett, 27, (19-3 MMA) is currently on a five fight winning streak. ‘The Baddy’s’ last victim was Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) in July of this year.

While getting lots of attention for his performances inside the Octagon, the Brit also gets attention outside of the cage, making headlines for his binge-eating and ultimately being labeled as ‘Paddy the Fatty’.

In speaking on ‘Steve-O’s Wild Ride’ podcast, Paddy Pimblett opened up about his relationship with food saying (h/t MMAMania):

“I’ve had party days, you know what I mean, I’ve been bad then. I got into gambling a little and I was bad with that. I think now it’s moved on to food. I genuinely think I’m a food addict. I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat.”

Paddy weighed in at 206.6 pounds on the podcast, which is in excess of 50 pounds over the lightweight weight limit. ‘The Baddy’ does believe he has an eating disorder and is blaming weight cutting within the MMA as the cause.

When asked about what is next for the Brit, Pimblett continued:

“No fight on the schedule but I got my eye on the Dec. 10 card. It’s got me excited to be honest, I haven’t been excited in a long time. If you share the Octagon the same night as Jon Jones you’re gonna be excited.”

UFC 282 is taking place on Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Would you like to see Paddy Pimblett on the ticket? Who would you like his next opponent to be?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!