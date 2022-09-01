Jon Jones shares some advice for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media

Jon Jones has shared some advise for Alex Pereira after viewing footage of his sparring on social media.

In an ‘Instagram’ post with a photo of a scale that was shared by ‘MMA Mania’ it was stated:

“Alex Pereira is currently 226 pounds with 9.8% body fat”.

“74 days until #UFC 281”

A picture of Alex Pereira beside Dominick Reyes (a former opponent of Jon Jones) on Instagram has also gone viral (see that here).

It will be Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) vs Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) this coming November at UFC 281 which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The middleweight main event title fight takes place on Saturday, November 12th.

Pereira, 35, will be entering the cage with 6 wins in a row. ‘Poatan’s’ most recent victory was a KO over Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) in July of this year at UFC 276.

Adesanya, 33, has only 1 loss to his resume, which occurred back in March of 2021 at UFC 259 where he went down to defeat against Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) via unanimous decision for the promotions vacant light heavyweight title.

Jon Jones, former light heavyweight champ, is providing some unsolicited advice to the Brazilian fighter after viewing his recent sparring session on social media (h/t MMAFighting).

“Be careful not to show Izzy too much champ, I honestly don’t think it will matter though. It’s yours.”

In another post, Jones wrote “loving that shot” in response to a takedown from Pereira.

Pereira’s goal is to hand Adesanya another loss after knocking him out in the kickboxing ring in 2017, which was his second win over the UFC champ.

Adesanya recently defended his middleweight title for a fifth time with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) at UFC 276.

Will you be watching UFC 281? Is your money on Israel Adesanya, or will you be taking Alex Pereira like Jon Jones?

