Thiago Santos explains how a “bathtub” incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa

Thiago Santos is explaining how a ‘bathtub’ incident resulted in him wanting to fight Paulo Costa.

Santos, (22-11 MMA) has lost 5 of his last 6 fights in the Octagon. ‘Marreta’s’ last win came back in October of 2021 against Johnny Walker (18-7 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout. Santos most recently suffered a fourth round TKO against Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) on August 6th of this year.

Costa, (14-2 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) on August 20th at UFC 278.

Thiago Santos as well as other Brazilian fighters have felt disrespected by Costa and Santos wants to be the one to make him pay.

It was during a recent appearance on Febrocio Werdum’s ‘Nem Me Viu’ podcast that Santos explained his beef with Costa saying (h/t MMANews):

“There was a situation with ‘Borrachinha’ in which I was cutting weight and he and his team got in and started jumping in the cold bathtub, which was next to the hot one I was in, having a party. They didn’t respect that moment of mine there. He even said later that I’m getting beat up by everyone. Since that’s how it is, why doesn’t he take advantage of it and come hit me too at UFC Rio de Janeiro?”

So there you have it – Santos is challenging Costa to a battle inside the cage.

Whether Santos would opt to move back down to 185 lbs after his struggles at light heavyweight is yet to be determined. Santos did have success earlier in his career fighting at middleweight and defeating the likes of Jack Hermansson (23-7 MMA) and Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA).

UFC 283 is set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, Jan 21, 2023.

Would you like to see Thiago Santos vs Paulo Costa in 2023?

