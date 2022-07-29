Jordan Leavitt says he was “very surprised by the negativity” he received from Paddy Fanboys at UFC London: “I got more hostility than I bargained for”

Jordan Leavitt has noted that he was surprised by the negativity he received from Paddy Pimblett’s fans at UFC London.

Last Saturday night in the English capital, Jordan Leavitt went head to head with fan favourite Paddy Pimblett in one of the featured bouts of the evening. Leavitt was considered to be a notable step up in competition for Paddy in comparison to his first two UFC fights and, in the first round, it certainly seemed as if Pimblett was having some problems.

However, in the second, ‘The Baddy’ was able to take control and eventually secure the submission finish that takes his UFC record to 3-0.

While Pimblett was graceful after the bout and before, Leavitt noted during a recent interview that the same can’t be said for some of his supporters.

“London was a bit lackluster … I expected hostility and I got more hostility than I bargained for. Yeah, I was very surprised by the negativity, it was so bad that it was funny. Like, I couldn’t help but think it was completely ridiculous because I was like ‘Yo, he’s just 2-0 in the UFC and you guys don’t even know me. Why are you so die hard over this, man?'”

“They were all Paddy fanboys and everything, so it was more obnoxious as opposed to feeling cool. Because it’s almost like, if his attention was unwarranted, I definitely felt like my attention was unwarranted. So it’s not like I thought this fight was a big deal. And I didn’t think he was that big of a deal. So for me it all seemed kind of annoying because it all seemed so manufactured. So it was hard to feel excited about it.”

