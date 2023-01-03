Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”

Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico.

Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.

Since the video was released by TMZ Sports, there’s been many responses from fans, fighters, and media. Some, such as light-heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill, have stated that both are to blame for the incident. Meanwhile, others have taken White to task, stating the altercation was domestic violence.

For their part, both Dana White and his wife, have discussed the incident and expressed remorse. Both have stated that it was the first time such an incident had occurred and that it would be the last time. White and his wife have also both stated that the altercation was caused by heavy amounts of alcohol.

Given that most of the combat sports community is discussing the altercation, Oscar De La Hoya has now chimed in on Twitter. The former boxer slammed White and joked about the launch of the UFC president’s upcoming ‘Slap League’ on TBS. De La Hoya also poked fun at the MMA promoter’s past as a boxing coach.

My good friend @danawhite is so greedy he decided to steal fighter pay from his new league on TBS ‘Power Slap’ by getting fighter of the night against his WIFE. Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys. https://t.co/4YF4vHKIOG — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) January 3, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya’s comments about Dana White come as a bit of a surprise. The two promoters have feuded for years, with the boxer even coaxing Chuck Liddell out of retirement to promote a trilogy with Tito Ortiz under his Golden Boy MMA banner.

However, last year, the former champion stated that he was looking to bury the hatchet with White. While the latter later stated they would likely never be friends, he accepted De La Hoya’s apology at the time. Despite that, it now seems that the beef isn’t over after all.

What do you make of these comments? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!