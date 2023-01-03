Jamahal Hill believes Dana White’s wife needs to be held accountable for NYE altercation: “If you don’t want to get hit don’t hit nobody period”

UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has chimed in on Dana White’s recent New Year’s Eve incident.

Over the weekend, the UFC president was seen on video in an altercation with his wife in Cabo, Mexico. Anna, who’s been married to the promoter for decades, slapped him. In response, White slapped his wife several times, at which point the altercation was broken up by onlookers.

Since the release of the video by TMZ, several MMA fighters and media members have given their take. For their part, both White and his wife have expressed regret over the incident. Both remarking that it was the first time that something like that had occurred, and it wouldn’t happen again.

Now, Jamahal Hill has chimed in on the situation involving his boss. ‘Sweet Dreams’ took to Twitter to state that all parties involved should’ve left their hands to themselves. Some fans responded to the light-heavyweights tweet, stating that he was downplaying domestic violence.

In response, the Chicago native invited anyone who has an issue with his opinion, to come to his gym. If it occurs, it wouldn’t be the first time a UFC contender has sparred with an internet fan. Last week, Paddy Pimblett made headlines for battering an Instagram troll at his gym.

If you don’t want to get hit don’t hit nobody period!!!#simple — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

They worked things out between them about the relationship so get out they business like y’all mfs perfect — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

Funny how I say keep your hands to yourself and y’all twist it to i condone beating women!! It’s crazy that women want to just be able to assault men as they plz and we expected to take it and never be human!! Y’all go head bruh!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

Like I said if you don’t want somebody to hit u don’t hit them simple!!! All most of yall “men” talking from behind fake accounts your pussy period!!! If any man has a real problem pull up my gym is listed come do something about it!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) January 3, 2023

Currently, Jamahal Hill is preparing for the first title shot of his UFC career. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is slated to headline UFC 283 later this month against Glover Teixeira. The Brazilian famously lost his 205-pound gold last June to Jiri Prochazka.

However, ‘Denisa’ was famously injured prior to their December rematch. As a result, the promotion booked a vacant title bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz for UFC 282. The two contenders fought to a draw last month, prompting the promotion to book another vacant title fight for January.

Along with the aforementioned light-heavyweight title fight, the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is slated for UFC 283.

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Hill? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!