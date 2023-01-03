Report | UFC veteran Phil Baroni arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend

UFC and PRIDE veteran Phil Baroni has been arrested in Mexico for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, according to multiple reports.

The Tribuna De La Bahia, a Mexican outlet, reported on Tuesday that Baroni allegedly killed his girlfriend inside their hotel room. The report states that Baroni was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

When the police arrived on the scene, the officers saw the woman lying naked on a bed covered with a bed sheet. However, there were marks of beatings and bruises on her face and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Baroni allegedly told the police it was around 3 p.m. when he started to smoke marijuana and drink a beer in his room when the two got into an argument. During the argument, Baroni’s girlfriend reportedly told him that she was having sexual relations with another man. After that, the former UFC fighter threw his girlfriend into the shower and she hit her head on the ground.

As Phil Baroni’s girlfriend was trying to get up, ‘NYBA’ did help her up and then put her on the bed. He proceeded to remove her clothes and put a bed sheet on top of her. According to the report, Baroni’s girlfriend then asked for a cigarette and a beer so he left the room to get it and by the time he returned, he noticed his girlfriend had no vitals.

The report states that Baroni was arrested for homicide. A full investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Phil Baroni last competed in 2019 and suffered a submission loss to Sai Wang to fall to 16-19 as a pro. He competed in the UFC from 2001 to 2005 going 3-5 inside the Octagon. He then returned to the UFC at UFC 106 and lost to Amar Sabdollah. He then suffered a KO loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 125 and was once again released from the promotion. In his career, he fought for promotions like PRIDE, Strikeforce, Bellator and ONE Championship.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com for more details surrounding Phil Baroni’s case.