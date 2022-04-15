Nina Nunes set for flyweight debut against Cynthia Calvillo in July

Nina Nunes is set for her UFC flyweight debut against Cynthia Calvillo this July at UFC Fight Night 210.

The bout was first reported by Brett Okamoto from ESPN MMA. As of now, the fight is only one of three bouts set for the event. Also set for the Fight Night event is a bantamweight fight between Ronnie Lawrence and Saidyokub Kakhramonov, and a women’s flyweight bout between Antonina Shevchenko and Courtney Casey.

The fight between Nunes and Calvillo is a key crossroads fight for both. While the latter is still ranked, and the former used to be a top-five ranked fighter, they’ve both hit rough times recently. Both women head into their July fight on a losing streak, and they’ll need to pick up a win to stay in title contention.

Nina Nunes is currently riding a two-fight losing streak, with losses to Mackenzie Dern and Tatiana Suarez. Prior to the losing streak, she was riding the best run of her career to date. She was riding a four-fight winning streak with victories over names such as Claudia Gadelha, Angela Hill, and Randa Markos.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Cynthia Calvillo on the other hand is riding a three-fight losing streak, with losses to Katlyn Chookagian, Jessica Andrade, and Andrea Lee. Prior to the loss to Chookagian, she was riding a four-fight unbeaten streak of her own. Most notably, her victory over Jessica Eye in June 2020 had earned her a top-five ranking at 125-pounds.

Prior to the fight with Nunes being announced, Calvillo had announced a return to strawweight. However, it didn’t come to fruition. She’ll hope to return to her winning ways in July.

What do you think about the matchup between Cynthia Calvillo and Nina Nunes? Who are you picking in this women’s flyweight encounter in July?