Belal Muhammad rips Colby Covington for avoiding the top-ranked welterweights: “He’s one of those guys who thinks he’s owed something”

Belal Muhammad doesn’t think Colby Covington is actually interested in fighting top contenders at welterweight.

Muhammad is set to headline UFC Vegas 51 in a welterweight rematch against Vicente Luque. The winner of the fight will likely be one win away from a title shot and Covington could be a potential opponent, yet for Muhammad, he doubts ‘Chaos’ actually will fight ranked opponents. Instead, he believes Covington only tries to face people on the way out or fighters in divisions below him.

“Colby is not fighting any tough fighters. He’s fighting Masvidal off two losses. He’s fighting Woodley off like three losses. I think he’s trying to pick and choose his way back to a title shot, calling out a 55er in Dustin Poirier, and then tries to talk his way into another title shot,” Muhammad said at UFC Vegas 51 media day. “He hasn’t beat any top-five, real legitimate guys that are coming off wins. For me I’m like, I want to fight the best guys. I want to stay active, I want to stay in there. We don’t know when Kamaru is coming back, so maybe there’s an interim title on the line this summer. That hand injury is a serious injury. If Leon needs an interim title opponent, I’m there. Like I’ve said, if I have to go through Khamzat, I’m not afraid to go through these guys.”

As Belal Muhammad says, Colby Covington has called out Dustin Poirier as he wants that grudge match. Whether or not it happens is uncertain, but for ‘Remember The Name’ he’s disappointed with that due to the fact Chaos won’t defend his spot at number one. However, he doesn’t even think Chaos will fight again anytime soon after the alleged incident with Jorge Masvidal.

“I think he’s one of those guys who thinks he’s owed something. He thinks he’s a pay-per-view star, oh I’m in the level of a Nate Diaz or a McGregor and I can pick and choose who I want. I think he’s going to sit out for a year and play the injury game. Now that his tooth is chipped, he’s probably going to be out for a couple of years until they give him a real 155er to fight,” Muhammad concluded.

What do you make of Belal Muhammad ripping Colby Covington?