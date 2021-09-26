Cynthia Calvillo issues statement following first-round TKO loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 266

UFC women’s flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo issued a statement following her first-round TKO loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 266.

Calvillo was stopped with strikes in the first round by Andrade, who swarmed her opponent and finished her with punches up against the fence to force the TKO victory. Following the fight, Calvillo took to her social media to issue a statement following her knockout defeat.

To my family, friends and supporters, I love you and I’m ok. I’ll be back Congratulations to @jessicammapro . She is a beast! It was a dream of mine to share the octagon with her and I’m proud of myself for going out there in front of the world. Losing isn’t easy but as they say there’s beauty in the struggle. Highest highs and lowest lows. We live to fight another day!

The loss to Andrade was the second straight defeat for Calvillo, following a unanimous decision defeat to Katlyn Chookagian last year. Calvillo is just 1-2 overall at 125lbs, with a decision win over Jessica Eye last year marking her only success in the weight class.

Following this latest loss to Andrade, it will be interesting to see if Calvillo decides to stay at 125lbs or if she would consider making the move back down to 115lbs instead. Although Calvillo looked sharp against Eye, she has dropped one-sided fights to Chookagian and Andrade since then, which shows that she is not the contender that some thought she was at this weight class. Still, Calvillo used to have difficulty making 115lbs, so if she does decide on a weight class switch, it won’t be easy for her to just move back down again.

