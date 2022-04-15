Robert Whittaker responds to Aljamain Sterling’s apology form: “Well isn’t there egg on my face”

Robert Whittaker has responded to Aljamain Sterling’s apology form. ‘The Reaper’ had shade thrown at him by the UFC bantamweight champion earlier this week.

Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan last weekend at UFC 273. The bout was a rematch of their fight at UFC 259 in March 2021. Their first encounter saw ‘Funk Master’ losing until a fourth-round DQ saw him win the bout. As such, many fighters and media thought that Sterling would lose to Yan cleanly in the rematch.

One such fighter was Robert Whittaker, who criticized Sterling in the lead-up to UFC 273. The former UFC middleweight champion said that he the bantamweight champion shouldn’t claim himself like that. Whittaker said:

“He didn’t win. Petr lost. Sterling didn’t win. Petr lost. Okay. This is how it happened. That is the undeniable truth of the matter. So you can’t go around saying I’m the champ, I’m the best in the world, cause you didn’t win the belt – you were given it. It’s different.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“But, like I said before, there’s the business side of it and the longevity side of what he’s trying to do and he’s done that, I just think he’s taken it too far. It’s disrespectful.”

Following the victory, Aljamain Sterling has gone on a campaign taking shots at anyone who picked against him. As a result, he made an apology form for those who picked against him to fill out. On Twitter, he tagged Whittaker and told him to fill the form out.

‘The Reaper’ has now responded to Sterling on Twitter. The former champion noted that he had an egg on his face and that he was wrong about the fight between Sterling and Yan. He also noted that he now has a perspective change after the bout.

Well isn't there egg on my face…congrats mate, I have recently had a perspective change. — Robert Whittaker (@robwhittakermma) April 14, 2022

What do you think about Aljamain Sterling throwing shade at Robert Whittaker?