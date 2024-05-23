New UFC broadcast deal could result in “free” pay-per-view events

TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro has teased the idea of UFC’s entire pay-per-view package being included in a broadcasting deal.

Right now, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is on fire. From their ESPN deal to selling out arenas across the globe, the promotion is doing some incredible work. Of course, in an industry like this, it’s always important to look ahead to the future.

UFC is part of the TKO family alongside WWE. Currently, under their ESPN agreement which expires in 2025, fans in the United States have to pay for the ESPN+ streaming service and then pay an additional fee to watch the main PPV cards.

During the JP Morgan Technology, Media and Communications conference recently, Mark Shapiro teased a big shift in strategy.