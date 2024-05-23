Paddy Pimblett takes aim at “proper tool” Bobby Green: “His chin’s gone”
UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has taken aim at his next opponent Bobby Green heading into their upcoming collision.
As many of us know, Paddy Pimblett is a pretty divisive figure in the world of mixed martial arts. He knows how to make some noise, and he certainly knows how to generate interest in his fights.
Up to this point, he’s had a fairly solid UFC career. With that being said, it does feel like he still has more room to grow if he wants to really become the sport’s next big megastar.
His next challenge will come in the form of a showdown against veteran Bobby Green. The two will meet at UFC 304 in Manchester, and ‘The Baddy’ has had the following to say on the matchup.
Pimblett tears into Green
“He’s a proper tool, lad,” Pimblett told The Mac Life. “He’s a proper weapon. The funniest one is he says he mentioned me. I didn’t mention you. You mentioned me first. So then I mentioned you, ya little sausage.
“Everyone talks about me so it’s all the same,” he continued. “He’s just a proper tool, lad. I think he’s a proper s—t human being. He’s just a proper wanker, lad. He’s saying that I mentioned him first, lad. He’s just lying. Why would I mention you? Why would I mention Bobby Green, lad?”
“He’s got very good striking,” Pimblett said. “He’s got good hands, but his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller’s no knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas.
“His striking’s very good, his takedown defense is very good and that’s what he’s gonna try and do,” he continued. “He’s gonna try and use his takedown defense to keep it on the feet ‘cause he thinks he’ll outstrike me. As I say, his chin’s gone so strike with me, we’ll see what happens. I can see me knocking him out. I can see me submitting him.”
Are you excited to see Paddy Pimblett take on Bobby Green at UFC 304? If you had a prediction for how this contest will go, what would it be? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
