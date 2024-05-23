Paddy Pimblett takes aim at “proper tool” Bobby Green: “His chin’s gone”

By Harry Kettle - May 23, 2024

UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has taken aim at his next opponent Bobby Green heading into their upcoming collision.

Bobby Green vs Paddy Pimblett

As many of us know, Paddy Pimblett is a pretty divisive figure in the world of mixed martial arts. He knows how to make some noise, and he certainly knows how to generate interest in his fights.

Up to this point, he’s had a fairly solid UFC career. With that being said, it does feel like he still has more room to grow if he wants to really become the sport’s next big megastar.

RELATED: Bobby Green reveals main reasons for Paddy Pimblett callout at UFC 300: ‘I’m jealous, in a way!’

His next challenge will come in the form of a showdown against veteran Bobby Green. The two will meet at UFC 304 in Manchester, and ‘The Baddy’ has had the following to say on the matchup.

Pimblett tears into Green

“He’s a proper tool, lad,” Pimblett told The Mac Life. “He’s a proper weapon. The funniest one is he says he mentioned me. I didn’t mention you. You mentioned me first. So then I mentioned you, ya little sausage.

“Everyone talks about me so it’s all the same,” he continued. “He’s just a proper tool, lad. I think he’s a proper s—t human being. He’s just a proper wanker, lad. He’s saying that I mentioned him first, lad. He’s just lying. Why would I mention you? Why would I mention Bobby Green, lad?”

“He’s got very good striking,” Pimblett said. “He’s got good hands, but his chin’s gone after what happened with Jalin Turner. Jim Miller’s no knockout artist and he wobbled him once or twice in that fight on UFC 300. I think that is off Jalin Turner absolutely obliterating Bobby Green’s skull into the canvas.

“His striking’s very good, his takedown defense is very good and that’s what he’s gonna try and do,” he continued. “He’s gonna try and use his takedown defense to keep it on the feet ‘cause he thinks he’ll outstrike me. As I say, his chin’s gone so strike with me, we’ll see what happens. I can see me knocking him out. I can see me submitting him.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Are you excited to see Paddy Pimblett take on Bobby Green at UFC 304? If you had a prediction for how this contest will go, what would it be? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bobby Green Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier rules out the possibility of a fourth fight with Conor McGregor: “I don’t need that bad energy in my life”

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024
Curtis Blaydes
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes shares bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim title fight against Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - May 22, 2024

Curtis Blaydes shares a bold prediction for his UFC 304 interim heavyweight title fight against Tom Aspinall, which sees the fight ending quickly.

Bryce Mitchell
UFC

VIDEO | Bryce Mitchell claims the U.S. Government attempted to take his newborn child for anti-vaccine stance

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell’s newborn baby was allegedly in danger of being taken from him for his refusal to get the infant vaccinated.

Mateusz Gamrot, Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot questions Charles Oliveira for ignoring his recent lightweight callout, blasts Oliveira's welterweight pursuit

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot is becoming increasingly frustrated by Charles Oliveira’s radio silence to his recent callouts.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria reveals Max Holloway fight is being targeted for the Las Vegas Sphere: "I want to fight as soon as possible"

Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to fight Max Holloway sooner rather than later.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva

Chael Sonnen reveals Anderson Silva offered to have trilogy fight in MMA before agreeing to boxing match: "He told me to pick"

Josh Evanoff - May 22, 2024
Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor takes aim at Islam Makhachev, Team Khabib in deleted tweets: 'Cousin f****s'

Curtis Calhoun - May 22, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor continued his crusade against Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dagestan in recent tweets.

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes feels UFC 304 rematch with Tom Aspinall for interim gold is "poetic"

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

Curtis Blaydes had a feeling he was destined for a rematch with Tom Aspinall.

Belal Muhammad
Sean Strickland

UFC 304 headliner Belal Muhammad trashes Sean Strickland for "fake tough-guy mentality"

Fernando Quiles - May 22, 2024

Belal Muhammad has taken issue with former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he tried to make the Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300.