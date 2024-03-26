Dana White announces the UFC will return to England for a pay-per-view event in 2024

By Susan Cox - March 26, 2024

Dana White has announced that the UFC will return to England for a pay-per-view event in 2024.

Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement on ‘TNT Sports‘:

“Well, I have an English heavyweight champion and lots of other European stars but two champs now out of England and that’s another thing that was just happening here recently. So, we have these teams that build all their different pieces of the puzzle. Then we come together with me and then I start trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle together and I’m like, ‘no this doesn’t fit here, that’s gotta go.’ That’s how it all works.”

Birmingham native Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) is the current UFC welterweight champion, most recently defeating Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) this past December at UFC 296.

Fellow Brit Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) is the current interim heavyweight champion after his KO victory over Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) last November at UFC 295.

Liverpool native Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) is also a rising star in the lightweight division most recently defeating Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) this past December at UFC 296.

Concluding, Dana White affirmed ‘we’re going to England’:

“We had these fights that were going on that were like, ‘wait, we’re gonna do this where?’ No, we’re going to England. We’re going to England. We’re coming and I got great fights lined up for the UK fans and I’m excited to get back there. I’m excited to get back to England. I haven’t been to England in a minute and I’m excited to get back there. Literally days, we’re right there working on this stuff. We got some badass plans for England. Numbered card buddy, pay-per-view. A great one.”

The promotion is expected to confirm an official date and location in the coming days.

Are you looking forward to the UFC returning to England this year? Which fighters do you want to see Dana White and company add to the pay-per-view fight card?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White names the one bad thing about dealing with Conor McGregor: “The guy doesn't show up on time”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024
Igor Severino
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino's decision to bite Andre Lima: “It's not the first person he's bit I'd imagine”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall calls for a rematch with Curtis Blaydes: “It’s personal in a professional kind of way”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on a rematch with Curtis Blaydes.

Raquel Pennington
UFC

Raquel Pennington reveals she dealt with the flu during UFC 297 fight week: "I don't know if I can fight"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Raquel Pennington had to overcome adversity to even fight at UFC 297 for the vacant bantamweight title.

Colby Covington and Sean Strickland
UFC

Colby Covington alleges Sean Strickland "is under investigation in Vegas" right now: "He’s gonna be going to court"

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Colby Covington claims former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is under investigation for allegedly pistol-whipping a man in Vegas.

Erin Blanchfield

Erin Blanchfield looking for an "iconic performance" against Manon Fiorot to secure title shot

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White reflects on the time he lost $3 million drunkenly playing blackjack: "I'm coming back for it"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

UFC President Dana White is a noted gambler, and he doesn’t always come out on top.

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev
Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier explains why Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier needs to be next: "No lose situation for the UFC"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes that Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier is a no-lose situation for everyone involved.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Dana White confirms plans for Tom Aspinall to defend interim UFC title: "It's not right to let him sit"

Josh Evanoff - March 26, 2024

With Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic on the shelf, Dana White is ready to get UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall active.

Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiri Prochazka breaks down UFC 300 main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill

Cole Shelton - March 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka thinks Jamahal Hill has more weapons than Alex Pereira which could be the difference heading into their UFC 300 main event.