Dana White announces the UFC will return to England for a pay-per-view event in 2024

Dana White has announced that the UFC will return to England for a pay-per-view event in 2024.

UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement on ‘TNT Sports‘:

“Well, I have an English heavyweight champion and lots of other European stars but two champs now out of England and that’s another thing that was just happening here recently. So, we have these teams that build all their different pieces of the puzzle. Then we come together with me and then I start trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle together and I’m like, ‘no this doesn’t fit here, that’s gotta go.’ That’s how it all works.”

Birmingham native Leon Edwards (22-3 MMA) is the current UFC welterweight champion, most recently defeating Colby Covington (17-4 MMA) this past December at UFC 296.

Fellow Brit Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) is the current interim heavyweight champion after his KO victory over Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) last November at UFC 295.

Liverpool native Paddy Pimblett (21-3 MMA) is also a rising star in the lightweight division most recently defeating Tony Ferguson (25-10 MMA) this past December at UFC 296.

Concluding, Dana White affirmed ‘we’re going to England’:

“We had these fights that were going on that were like, ‘wait, we’re gonna do this where?’ No, we’re going to England. We’re going to England. We’re coming and I got great fights lined up for the UK fans and I’m excited to get back there. I’m excited to get back to England. I haven’t been to England in a minute and I’m excited to get back there. Literally days, we’re right there working on this stuff. We got some badass plans for England. Numbered card buddy, pay-per-view. A great one.”

The promotion is expected to confirm an official date and location in the coming days.

Are you looking forward to the UFC returning to England this year? Which fighters do you want to see Dana White and company add to the pay-per-view fight card?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!