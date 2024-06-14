UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Missed Weight
UFC Vegas 93 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 14th.
UFC Vegas 93 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Headlining the event is a featherweight battle between Alex Perez (25-8 MMA) and the undefeated Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA).
Perez, after losing 3 in a row, got back in the win column in April of this year when he fought and defeated Matheus Nicolau (19-4 MMA) by KO (see that here).
Taira at only 24, has yet to lose in the Octagon. Taira last fought and defeated Carlos Hernandez (9-3 MMA) by TKO last December.
The co-main event of UFC Vegas 93 features a bantamweight bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA) and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA).
‘D’Silva’ last fought and defeated Cody Stamann (21-7 MMA) by unanimous decision in May of last year.
‘Chapo’ is hot off a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson (19-10 MMA) this past March.
The Official UFC Vegas 93 Weigh-In results can be found below:
UFC Vegas 93 Main Card on ESPN2/ESPN+
- Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)
- Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns (135)
- Timothy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)
- Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5)
- Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)
- Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170)
UFC Vegas 93 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN2/ESPN+
- Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5) * vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
- Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5)
- Carli Judice (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)
- Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
- Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)
*missed weight
Will you be watching tomorrow night? Any predictions?
Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Perez UFC UFC Vegas 93