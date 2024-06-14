UFC Vegas 93: ‘Perez vs. Taira’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fighter Missed Weight

By Susan Cox - June 14, 2024

UFC Vegas 93 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 14th.

UFC Vegas 93, UFC, Results, Alex Perez, Tatsuro Taira

UFC Vegas 93 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, June 15th at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a featherweight battle between Alex Perez (25-8 MMA) and the undefeated Tatsuro Taira (15-0 MMA).

Perez, after losing 3 in a row, got back in the win column in April of this year when he fought and defeated Matheus Nicolau (19-4 MMA) by KO (see that here).

Taira at only 24, has yet to lose in the Octagon. Taira last fought and defeated Carlos Hernandez (9-3 MMA) by TKO last December.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 93 features a bantamweight bout between Douglas Silva de Andrade (29-5 MMA) and Miles Johns (14-2 MMA).

‘D’Silva’ last fought and defeated Cody Stamann (21-7 MMA) by unanimous decision in May of last year.

‘Chapo’ is hot off a unanimous decision win over Cody Gibson (19-10 MMA) this past March.

The Official UFC Vegas 93 Weigh-In results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 93 Main Card on ESPN2/ESPN+

  • Alex Perez (126) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)
  • Douglas Silva de Andrade (136) vs. Miles Johns (135)
  • Timothy Cuamba (145) vs. Lucas Almeida (146)
  • Brady Hiestand (135) vs. Garrett Armfield (135.5)
  •  Asu Almabayev (125.5) vs. Jose Johnson (126)
  • Josh Quinlan (169.5) vs. Adam Fugitt (170)

UFC Vegas 93 ‘Prelims’ Card on ESPN2/ESPN+

  • Tagir Ulanbekov (129.5) * vs. Joshua Van (125.5)
  • Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Nate Maness (125.5)
  • Carli Judice (125.5) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (126)
  • Jeka Saragih (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
  • Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson (114.5) vs. Julia Polastri (116)

*missed weight

Will you be watching tomorrow night? Any predictions?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Alex Perez UFC UFC Vegas 93

