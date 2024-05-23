Khalil Rountree Jr. receives reduced suspension from CSAD due to “massive oversight” from supplement distributor

Khalil Rountree Jr has received a reduced suspension from CSAD after providing evidence that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.

As many fight fans will know, Khalil Rountree Jr was scheduled to take on Jamahal Hill at UFC 303. It would’ve served as the biggest fight of his career to date against a man who, just over a month ago, was the UFC light heavyweight champion.

However, that will no longer happen. Rountree Jr was flagged for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) use, which he stated was an accidental blend from a personalized supplement company.

Now, the UFC has provided a statement noting that Rountree Jr has accepted a two-month sanction after their investigation.