Khalil Rountree Jr. receives reduced suspension from CSAD due to “massive oversight” from supplement distributor
Khalil Rountree Jr has received a reduced suspension from CSAD after providing evidence that he did not knowingly take a banned substance.
As many fight fans will know, Khalil Rountree Jr was scheduled to take on Jamahal Hill at UFC 303. It would’ve served as the biggest fight of his career to date against a man who, just over a month ago, was the UFC light heavyweight champion.
However, that will no longer happen. Rountree Jr was flagged for Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) use, which he stated was an accidental blend from a personalized supplement company.
Now, the UFC has provided a statement noting that Rountree Jr has accepted a two-month sanction after their investigation.
Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) announced today that Khalil Rountree has accepted a 2-month sanction for a violation of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.https://t.co/yYFFNxMc8V
Rountree Jr update
“[Khalil] Rountree provided CSAD with shipping records, detailing that he received the supplement containing DHEA on May 2, 2024, just two days before he provided the May 4th sample. Rountree also provided documentation from the owner of the clinic that sent him the supplement, reflecting that the company’s Brand Marketing Director sent Rountree some of the company’s “therapeutic blends” supplements “without prior approval.” The owner described the mistake as “a massive oversight on our part.” The evidence reflects that as soon as Rountree realized the mistake, he immediately notified UFC personnel, who immediately passed the information along to CSAD.
“CSAD consulted with SMRTL who informed that Rountree’s May 4th sample result was consistent with the above facts and that Rountree’s short-term use of DHEA in the doses present in the dietary supplement did not provide any significant performance benefits.”
Hopefully, we get the chance to see Khalil get back in the Octagon sooner rather than later.
