Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts revealed in UFC anti-trust lawsuit

By Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts have been revealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.

Court documents have shown that for many fighters, payouts were low.

It was revealed that Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) was fighting on a publicly reported $20,000/$20,000 contract with the UFC.

The figures are a result of the UFC’s anti-trust lawsuit and are being methodically un-redacted by ‘Bloody Elbow‘ to reveal fighter pay.

After pursuing The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 18) in November of 2013, things began to improve for the Californian, as can be seen below:

$125,000 or $180,000 vs. Gray Maynard — Disclosed Purse: $80,000
$56,000 vs. Rafael dos Anjos — Disclosed Purse: $16,000
$2,838,158 vs. Conor McGregor 1
$4,315,490 vs. Conor McGregor 2 — Disclosed Purse: $2,050,000

There has always been an indication that a trilogy fight should happen between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA).

The two originally met in March 0f 2016 at UFC 196 where it was Diaz defeating the Irishman by submission.

The second bout occurred in August of 2016 at UFC 202 where McGregor defeated Diaz by majority decision.

Diaz was removed from the UFC roster in 2022.

It was Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, billed as ‘Ready 4 War’, in a boxing match in Dallas, Texas on August 5th of this year. The result went Paul’s way (98-91, 98-91, 97-92) and raised his professional boxing record to 7 wins and 1 loss.

It remains unknown if the UFC would take the 38-year-old back to fulfill a trilogy match-up with Conor McGregor.

Would you like to see Diaz vs. McGregor III? Who do you think would come out the victor?

