Leaked war room photo reveals Michael Page’s UFC debut booked for January

By Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Michael Page appears to be a UFC fighter.

Michael Page

It has been well-documented that Page is a current free agent and he and the UFC have both expressed interest in working with one another. Although both sides have shown interest in a deal getting done, nothing has been made official.

Just recently, Michael Page did an interview and said there are still a few hurdles that are keeping him from a deal becoming official.

“I wish I could say for certain that we have (signed), but we haven’t,” Page said on The MMA Fan Show. “Honestly speaking, we’re not there yet. There’s still a few hurdles that we need to jump over. But like I said, we flirting.”

Yet, on the Full Send Podcast that was released on Tuesday, the Nelk Boys did an interview with UFC CEO Dana White from the UFC war room. In the interview, the UFC 297 card can be seen in the background and fans immediately notice a new fight on the main card which sees Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland.

As of right now, there is no word on if this fight is done, but with it being on the UFC war room, perhaps it is getting close to being made official. On paper, Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page is a fan-friendly striking fight that is also a great addition to the UFC 297 card in Toronto which goes down on Jan. 20.

Michael Page (21-2) is coming off a TKO win over Goiti Yamauchi back at Bellator 292 in March of this year. Prior to that, he dropped a controversial decision to Logan Storley for the interim welterweight title. In his career, Page holds notable wins over Douglas Lima, Paul Daley, Derek Anderson, and David Rickels among others. If he has indeed signed with the UFC, Page would be one of the best strikers on the roster.

