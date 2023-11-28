Paddy Pimblett names two potential opponents for after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett has already named two potential opponents for after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Yes, optimistically, ‘The Baddy’ believes he will defeat Tony Ferguson on December 16th and already has other fighters in his sights.

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) will return to the Octagon in a lightweight bout with Tony Ferguson (26-9 MMA).

Pimblett, 28, last fought and defeated Jared Gordon (20-6 MMA) last December at UFC 282. During the match, Pimblett suffered an ankle injury, requiring surgery, rehabilitation and recuperation.

Ferguson, at 39, is struggling with a dismal record of 6 consecutive losses coming into UFC 296, with his most recent loss coming against Bobby Green (31-14 MMA) this past July at UFC 291.

It was during a recent appearance on the ‘Energised Show’ that Paddy Pimblett laid out his prospects following a win over ‘El Cucuy’:

“I’ll be honest, I don’t see meself being put in the top 15 after a win against Tony. Bobby Green didn’t, and Bobby Green fought- beat him before I did, you know what I mean? So, I can see me fighting someone like that: Bobby Green, Grant Dawson, you know what I mean? Someone like that to get in the rankings. I mean, that’s what I can see after I beat Tony. Like, especially if the big fella Conor’s (McGregor) coming back in UFC 300 lad. The missus will be due a couple of weeks after that. So, it’d be nice to get another- another fight in, get another payday in before the twins are due.”

So, there you have it, in his sights are Bobby Green and Grant Dawson (20-2 MMA).

Also on Pimblett’s mind are the twins he and his wife Laura Pimblett are expecting in May of 2024.

Do you believe Paddy Pimblett will hand Tony Ferguson his 7th straight loss at UFC 296? Who would you like to see the Brit fight next – Green or Dawson?

