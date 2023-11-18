Conor McGregor relates to Snoop Dogg’s struggle giving up marijuana: “Do you run it, or does it run you?”

By Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor understands Snoop Dogg’s plight.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor

The rapper recently made headlines earlier this week, for announcing his plans to give up marijuana. Considering that Snoop Dogg’s rapping career has largely been based around the substance, many fans were shocked. It’s safe to say that would include Conor McGregor.

‘The Notorious’ is currently working toward a return to the octagon in 2024. Currently hoping to face Michael Chandler at UFC 300, Conor McGregor’s next bout has yet to be finalized. While on the sidelines, the Irishman commented on Snoop Dogg’s recent decision to give up the substance.

There, Conor McGregor revealed that he too, has had difficulties giving smoke up. In a voice note published to X/Twitter, he reacted to Snoop Dogg’s decision. There, he questioned if the rapper was just going to do edibles instead. Furthermore, he noted that it’s probably a good thing to give smoking up.

Conor McGregor

“Ladies and gentlemen, a mega announcement; a major announcement,” Conor McGregor said. “The icon that is Snoop Dogg is off the marijuana. He is off the weed. He is actually off the smoke. After deep consideration with his family, he has decided to give up the smoke, was his exact terminology. God bless that man. God bless the legend Snoop Dogg. I wish him all the best. Bravo. He runs it. Sometimes you gotta say to yourself, you run it, it doesn’t run you. That man runs that game, it doesn’t run him. So I wish him all the best. We were in the Black Forge Inn a few weeks ago. He had an amazing show in Ireland and we smoked a little bit after it. God bless him, what an icon.” (h/t MMA Mania)

Conor McGregor continued, “I am actually interested. He’s ‘off the smoke’ was the term he used but does that mean edibles? Maybe he will look to wean off it over time. What is the approach? If it is the smoke, just the smoke, that’s the way anyway because carcinogens into the chest, no matter what it is, is a no. I’ve been off it for a few weeks here in the Middle East and I’m feeling so much better for it. I’ve had pockets of difficulty with it, but what type of human being trying to get the best of themselves would inhale carcinogens into their chest cavity? It’s stupidity is what it is.”

“You just have to say to yourself, do you run it, or does it run you? I feel better for it, albeit a few pockets of difficulty, but when you stick with it and begin to get the better of it, you’re a different human being.”

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you agree?

