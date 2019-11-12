Nate Diaz responds to fan who lost his rent money betting on him at UFC 244

Nate Diaz has responded to a fight fan who allegedly lost his rent money betting on the Stockton native in the UFC 244 main event.

Diaz was defeated by Jorge Masvidal by way of third round TKO, this after the cage side physician called a stop to the scrap due to lacerations on the eye of the ‘Stockton Slugger’.

It was a tough loss for Nate, who immediately called for an immediate rematch with ‘Gamebred’.

While Masvidal seemed interested in the rematch UFC President Dana White did not share the same enthusiasm.

With that, Nate Diaz said he could see the “f*ckery” beginning and said it was time for him to once again step away from the fight game.

Most recently the youngest Diaz brother assured fans that he was not retiring but just taking a break. He also took a shot at Masvidal, suggesting that ‘Gamebred’ wanted out of the fight in the third round.

Diaz also took the time to respond to a fight fan who claimed that he had lost his rent money betting on Nate to win at UFC 244.

https://twitter.com/killashaww/status/1194028689844883456?s=21

“Nate I lost my rent money betting on you now I’m sleeping in my car till I can come up with my half.” the Fan wrote on Instagram.

“Don’t trip I got ur bitchass 💯” Nate Diaz replied.

It would appear that Diaz is offering to refund the fan for the money he lost, but that is just speculation at this point.

