Artem Lobov says feud with Khabib Nurmahomedov is far from over

Artem Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov have history, and it appears their feud is far from over.

At UFC 223, Nurmagomedov and his team went up to Lobov. There, he slapped the SBG Ireland product in the face. It immediately caught the attention of Conor McGregor who is Lobov’s teammate. The Irishman then went to Brooklyn and threw a dolly at the fighter bus containing ‘The Eagle’.

The rivalry was expected to continue when Lobov was set to fight Zubaira Tukhugov, a teammate of Nurmagomedov. But, after Tukuhgov was suspended for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight melee, and the fight was off, Lobov asked for his release. He then signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Even though “The Russian Hammer” is focused on BKFC and his upcoming fight against Jason Knight, he says the feud between him and Nurmagomedov is far from over.

“Definitely, things are not fine,” Artem Lobov said on Chael Sonnen’s YouTube channel. “There’s some unsettled business there, and I think in due course it will all be settled. But as of now, it’s definitely not. Not even close.”

Yet, Artem Lobov says there are some positives that the beef is not settled. One positive is the fact he is getting more fans from it. And, in turn, is making more money. So, he is happy with where it is at.

“It’s Khabib’s fans obviously. I have a lot of Russian fans, myself, that support me – and obviously he has a lot of guys that support him,” he said. “So obviously his guys that support him, they always have a lot to say about me, but I don’t mind. It keeps my name in the headlines, it keeps my name in the Internet searches. And, as a result, it keeps my salary nice and high.”

Whether or not Lobov and Nurmagomedov will ever settle their feud is to be seen. But, the rivalry between the two camps seems to be as heated as ever.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/11/2019.