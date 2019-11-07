Breaking! Nate Diaz says goodbye to the fight game

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz is once again walking away from the fight game. The Stockton Native made the shocking announcement moments ago.

Diaz fell short in his bid to claim the promotions new BMF Title at last weekend’s UFC 244 event, suffering a third round TKO loss (cut) to Jorge Masvidal.

Following this disappointing setback to ‘Gamebred’ at Madison Square Garden, Nate Diaz told reporters at the post-fight press conference that he could see the “f*ckery” beginning and was doubtful that Masvidal would honor his word by giving him a rematch.

Much to the dismay of Diaz, UFC President Dana White said he had “no interest” in booking an immediate rematch between Nate and Jorge following UFC 244.

With that all that being said Nate Diaz now feels the time is right to once again step away from the fight game.

‘The Stockton Slugger’ took to Instagram with the following post announcing the news to his fans.

“Fuck a rematch this shit was over before it started. Going on out on tour. Peace out fight game ✌🏼”

Prior to his loss to Masvidal at Madison Square Garden, Nate Diaz was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis this August at UFC 241.

Diaz’s fight with Pettis marked his first bout in over three years, as the Stockton native had not previously competed since UFC 202 where he suffered a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor.

It is expected that the youngest Diaz brother took home a ton of money for his efforts against Masvidal this past weekend. One can only wonder if UFC 244 will mark the last time fight fans had a chance to see Nate Diaz perform inside the Octagon.

What do you think of Diaz’s recent post on social media? Do you think he will ever fight again? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com November 7, 2019