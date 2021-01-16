Nate Diaz blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov after ‘The Eagle’ meets with Dana White to discuss his future

Former lightweight title challenger Nate Diaz took aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday, this after ‘The Eagle’ met with UFC President Dana White.

During today’s UFC Fight Island 7 broadcast, White met with Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) in hopes of luring him back to the Octagon for one final fight.

The undefeated Russian had shocked fight fans by announcing his retirement from MMA immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. While many friends and teammates believed Khabib’s retirement was for good, UFC President remained confident that he could convince ‘The Eagle’ to return for one final fight.

White offered Nurmagomedov his best sales pitch today on Yas Island, but apparently it was not enough to make Khabib commit to fighting again. Instead, ‘The Eagle’ plans on watching the two lightweight bouts slated for UFC 257 (Poirier vs McGregor and Chandler vs Hooker) before making a final decision.

Nate Diaz was clearly not impressed by Nurmagomedov’s decision and proceeded to blast the undefeated lightweight champion on social media with the following message:

Kabib is a a pussy for real — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 16, 2021

“Khabib is a pussy for real!” – Diaz wrote.

This is not the first time that Nate Diaz has referred to Khabib Nurmagomedov as a “pussy”. The ‘Stockton Slugger’ had previously had a run in with the Russian and members of his entourage in Las Vegas which ultimately led to him slapping Khabib in the face.

Ever since that incident, Diaz has been adamant that Nurmagomedov is nothing more than a “b*tch”, this despite the Russians unreal success in MMA.

Nate has not competed inside of the Octagon since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis.

What do you think of Nate Diaz calling Khabib Nurmagomedov a “pussy” following the Russians meeting with Dana White today in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!