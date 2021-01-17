Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Justin Gaethje during today’s meeting on Fight Island

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov heaped praise on Justin Gaethje during today’s meeting with Dana White on Fight Island.

The undefeated Russian, Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA), met with the UFC President earlier today in Abu Dhabi to discuss his future. ‘The Eagle’ had of course stunned fans by announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje this past September.

Despite the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed content with his decision to walk away from MMA, Dana White remained confident that he could lure the undefeated champion back into the Octagon.

Although White’s sales pitch did not result in Khabib agreeing to fight for a 30th time, it also did not produce a commitment to retirement.

Instead, Khabib Nurmagomedov told Dana White that he would wait to see what happens at UFC 257, this while adding that he thought Charles Oliveira looked great in his recent win over Tony Ferguson.

“His words to me were, ‘I’m gonna watch this fight.’ He said, ‘I would never tie up the division, hold the belt, and keep the belt away from anybody else. If these guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular, and make me want to come back and fight,’” Dana White said of his meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov. “So I have the feeling if somebody delivers, it could be on the co-main event or the main event, and he thought Oliveira looked good (vs. Tony Ferguson). … If these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them.”

In addition to praising ‘Do Bronx’, Khabib Nurmagomedov also heaped admiration towards his most recent opponent Justin Gaethje.

According to Dana White, ‘The Eagle’ touted ‘The Highlight’ as the “hardest hitter” he has ever competed against.

White says that Khabib told him that he'd never been hit or kicked harder in a fight than he did against Justin Gaethje. Khabib said that he and Gaethje were talking a lot during their fight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 16, 2021

