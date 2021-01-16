Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov will return “If these guys can do something special” at UFC 257

UFC President Dana White met with undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov during today’s UFC Fight Island 7 broadcast.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. ‘The Eagle’ cited the death of his father as one of the major reasons behind his decision to walk away.

While the brash UFC boss was admittedly shocked by Khabib’s retirement announcement, Dana White remained confident that he could convince Nurmagomedov to return for one final fight.

The UFC President made his pitch to Khabib Nurmagomedov during today’s UFC Fight Island 7 broadcast and then released the following information on how things panned out from their meeting.

“His words to me were, ‘I’m gonna watch this fight.’ He said, ‘I would never tie up the division, hold the belt, and keep the belt away from anybody else. If these guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular, and make me want to come back and fight,’” Dana White said (via MMAJunkie). “So I have the feeling if somebody delivers, it could be on the co-main event or the main event, and he thought Oliveira looked good (vs. Tony Ferguson). … If these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them.”

Obviously nothing definitive came from White’s meeting with Nurmagomedov.

‘The Eagle’ is going to watch next weekend’s UFC 257 pay-per-view event in hopes that one of the lightweights competing can do something special to lure him back.

Featured on this months pay-per-view are lightweight standouts Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also mentioned that he was impressed by Charles Oliveira’s dominant victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256, so there is a chance the Brazilian submission specialist could be next for Khabib if he does decide to return.

Do you think fight fans will be treated to one final fight from Khabib Nurmagomedov following today’s meeting with Dana White? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!