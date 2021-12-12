Miranda Maverick reacts following lopsided loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 269

UFC women’s flyweight prospect Miranda Maverick reacted following her lopsided decision loss to Erin Blanchfield at UFC 269.

Maverick was taken down at will, controlled on the ground, and beaten up en route to a unanimous decision loss on the judges’ scorecards in her preliminary card fight against Blanchfield. For Maverick, this is her second straight loss in 2021 following a split decision defeat to Maycee Barber earlier this year. While it has been a tough year for Maverick, she continues to hold her head high and keep looking on towards the future of her MMA career.

Taking to her social media following her loss to Blanchfield, Maverick reacted to her latest loss inside the Octagon. Take a look at what “Fear The” wrote on her Instagram below.

Miranda Maverick: Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. ~James 1:2-4~ Bad night. I’ve never felt this level of defeat and I don’t plan on feeling it again. I just never seemed to put my body into motion; this fight wasn’t a reflection of the advances I have made as a fighter or person, the amazing weight cut and camp I had, or the hard work my team has put into me. Congratulations to @blanchfield_mma and thank you to the fans who don’t disappear after the first sign of difficulty. Thank you to my people who are not letting this night define me as a person and don’t let me fall into that trap of thought either.

