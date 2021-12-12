Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 betting odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for a potential rematch between UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

Pena shocked the world on Saturday night at UFC 269 when she was able to finish Nunes in the second round via a rear-naked choke. It was one of the biggest upsets of all time in MMA history as Nunes was a -1000 betting favorite to win the fight, with Pena as a +600 betting underdog. For Pena, the fact that she was able to defeat one of the GOATs in Nunes and do so by stoppage has to be one of the craziest things we have ever seen in the UFC.

Since the way the fight played out was so surprising, it seems likely that a rematch will be happening in the near future since Nunes was on such a long win streak before losing the fight. If the rematch indeed goes down, then the oddsmakers have released the betting odds for the second meeting between the two. According to BestFightOdds, Nunes is still the favorite to beat Pena a second time, but the odds aren’t as wide as they once were.

UFC Future Odds

Amanda Nunes -250

Julianna Pena +210

Nunes opened as a -250 betting favorite, a far cry from the -1000 betting favorite that she was for this first meeting. That means you would need to be $250 to win $100 on Nunes. As for Pena, she is a +210 betting underdog this time around. That means that a $100 bet would win you $210. Again, it’s far from the +600 mark that she was for this fight at UFC 269, but there is still plenty of betting value on Pena if you believe in her skills. Many will think the first fight was flukey, but we will find out next year in a rematch if that’s the case.

Who is your money on in the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes?